Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FNB stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

