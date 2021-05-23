Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Securitas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Pareto Securities lowered Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Securitas has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

