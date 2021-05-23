See results about (LON:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of See results about (LON:J) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 317.17 ($4.14).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

See results about Company Profile

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.