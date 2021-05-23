Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 95,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

