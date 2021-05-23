Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SEPL traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.22). 102,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,392. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.