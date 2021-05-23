Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SEPL traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.22). 102,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,392. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Dividend History for Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

