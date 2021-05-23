Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 343,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,913. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

