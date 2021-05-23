Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 150 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,885 shares of company stock valued at $84,224,662 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $206.38. 1,053,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

