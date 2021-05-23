SF Capital (SFCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $32,148.58 and $2.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00397626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00182681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.67 or 0.00712155 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

