SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SHSP. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 million, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.