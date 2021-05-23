SHIBA INU Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.21 or 0.00415698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00193550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003831 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00854208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00025420 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

