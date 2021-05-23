Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $2.98

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00008968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $672,047.26 and approximately $1.50 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00405788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00185672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.43 or 0.00731840 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

