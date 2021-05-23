Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

SHLS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 2,110,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,817,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

