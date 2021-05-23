Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) vs. MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Critical Analysis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shopify and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 13 19 0 2.55 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify currently has a consensus target price of $1,406.09, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shopify and MCX Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 51.20 $319.51 million $2.37 516.51 MCX Technologies $50,000.00 48.79 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 46.67% 6.52% 5.52% MCX Technologies N/A -36.07% -27.47%

Risk & Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shopify beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the current manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

