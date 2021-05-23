Shopping Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.17 or 0.00125594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 59% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $40.91 million and $1.61 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00384458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00185904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00732393 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 947,592 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

