Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Showcase has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $351,875.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00397935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00193086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00843748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,322,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.