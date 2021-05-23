Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 140,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,602. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 408.42% and a negative return on equity of 60.51%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

