Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 54,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,596. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

