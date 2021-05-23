Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.12 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.60. 3,554,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,162. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average is $196.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,433 shares of company stock worth $67,823,581. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

