Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.48 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

O traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 3,652,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

