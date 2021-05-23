Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.84 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.58. 1,986,859 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

