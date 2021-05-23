Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0030

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $45,002.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00837984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07766524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00077447 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

