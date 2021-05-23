Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 32,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,153 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.05.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

