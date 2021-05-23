Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 373,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.15.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.