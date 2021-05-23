Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

ITW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

