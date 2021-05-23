Simmons Bank Sells 118 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.30.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $309.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,222. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.