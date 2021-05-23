Simmons Bank Sells 1,216 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.85. 3,048,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

