Simmons Bank Sells 153 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 883,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,627. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

