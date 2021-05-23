Simmons Bank Sells 876 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 759,442 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,118 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,880,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,792,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.