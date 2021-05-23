Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

SPG stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

