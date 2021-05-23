Simple Software Solutions Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $324,926.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,815,939 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

