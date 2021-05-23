SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $30.20. 297,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.