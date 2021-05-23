Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.