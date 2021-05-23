Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

