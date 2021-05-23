Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $4.76 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. 8,689,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

