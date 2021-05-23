Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $11.80 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Insiders sold a total of 491,897 shares of company stock worth $70,785,192 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.83. 2,597,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,767. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

