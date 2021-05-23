Smith Asset Management Group LP Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 2.7% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6,558.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.83. The stock had a trading volume of 817,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $215.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

