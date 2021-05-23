Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158,460 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.8% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $34,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock worth $58,079,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,505. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

