Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 182.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

