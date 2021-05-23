SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Volume Hits $225,177.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $225,177.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $11.23 or 0.00033450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00390250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00186700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00728727 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,143 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

