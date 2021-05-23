Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

