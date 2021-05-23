Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

