SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

