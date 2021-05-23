SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 719,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,618. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $10,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

