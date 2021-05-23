South Shore Capital Advisors Has $750,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

