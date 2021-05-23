South Shore Capital Advisors Invests $255,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 233,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 103,509 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

