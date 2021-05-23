South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,251,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,966,955.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,589. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.48 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

