South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 186 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,141. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,150.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

