South Shore Capital Advisors Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,518 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,824 shares of company stock worth $5,372,069 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 1,760,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,655. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

