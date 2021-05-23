Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,457 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.35. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

