Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $10.32 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 557,550.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Flowers Foods worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 3,089,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,805. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

